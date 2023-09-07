The Pentagon announces that the US will provide Ukraine with depleted uranium tank ammunition

On Wednesday, September 6, the Pentagon announced that the United States will provide Ukraine with depleted uranium tank ammunition as part of a $175 million aid package.

According to a statement from the Pentagon, the 120mm rounds will be intended for the US M1 Abrams tanks, which Washington has supplied to Kyiv. The use of depleted uranium in ammunition is known for its high density, approximately 1.7 times that of lead, making it effective at penetrating heavy armor.

It’s worth noting that providing depleted uranium ammunition is a contentious decision due to its historical association with health hazards, including birth defects and cancer, in past conflicts. However, there hasn’t been definitive proof establishing these munitions as the direct cause of such health issues.

During his visit to Kyiv on the same day, US diplomat Antony Blinken expressed a commitment to “maximizing” support for Ukraine as the nation continues its counteroffensive against Russia. Blinken also announced a new aid package totaling over $1 billion to help Ukraine’s counteroffensive “gain momentum.”

These announcements came shortly after a Russian artillery strike in Eastern Ukraine resulted in the deaths of a dozen people.

“President Biden asked me to come to reaffirm strongly our support, to ensure that we are maximizing the efforts that we’re making,” Blinken stated during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He went on to express encouragement at the progress being made in the counteroffensive.

Blinken further detailed the aid package in a press conference with Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, stating, “Today, we’re announcing new assistance totaling more than one billion dollars… That includes $665.5 million in new military and civilian security assistance.”

President Zelensky expressed gratitude for the US support, especially as Ukraine prepares for the upcoming winter. He conveyed his appreciation by saying, “We’re happy that we’re not alone through this winter; we will do it together with our partners.”

The White House also condemned Russia’s recent strikes on Ukraine, which resulted in the loss of 17 lives in a market. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized the importance of continuing to support Ukraine in defending its territory in the face of such brutal attacks.

In response to the attack, President Zelensky denounced it as “heinous” and reiterated his warning that Russia has been targeting civilian infrastructure.