Tirumala Board promots Sanatana Dharma by giving VIP darshans, Bhagavad Gita to children

On Monday, the newly established Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD) Board had its inaugural meeting in Tirumala’s Annamaiah Bhavan. The board made a number of choices to advance Sanatana Dharma.

TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy also denounced the attack of Sanatana Dharma made by Tamil Nadu Minister Udayanidhi Stalin at the conference.

‘Sanatana Dharma is not a religion. He said that it is a way of life. Without knowing this, criticising Sanatana Dharma by attributing caste, there is a possibility of causing unrest in society. He warned that this is not good for the critics either,’ Reddy said.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has chosen to build two pilgrim amenities centres (PAC) in Tirupati town for a total of Rs 600 crore.

The seven-decade-old facilities behind the Tirupati railway station will be replaced by the new Achyutham and Sripatham centres, which can house close to 20,000 pilgrims, according to an official on Tuesday.

‘Youngsters, aged 25 or less, who write Govinda Namam one crore times, similar to Rama Namam, will be provided VIP Break Darshan along with their families,’ the board meeting held.

The Srivari Temple Trust has also agreed to grant children who write ‘Govinda Namavali’ 10,01,116 times a one-time darshan opportunity.

In order to raise students spirituality, a 20-page Bhagavad Gita would also be given to all LKG through class 10 students in the state.