White House confirms Biden remains COVID-free, travel plans to India unchanged

President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 and will proceed with his scheduled trips to India and Vietnam this week, as confirmed by the White House. His visit to India coincides with the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10. During this visit, Biden will engage in bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and participate in official G20 Summit sessions over the weekend.

Daily COVID-19 testing for President Biden follows First Lady Jill Biden’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis earlier this week. The White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, emphasized that Biden will strictly adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines during his travels to India and Vietnam.

After the G20 Summit in New Delhi, President Biden will journey to Hanoi, Vietnam, on September 10, where he plans to meet with General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other leaders. This visit aligns with the administration’s efforts to counter China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region, and it comes after Biden expressed intentions to visit Hanoi to reshape the relationship, highlighting the current tension in Asia.