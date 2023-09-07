Workers of Kanpur Cantonment Board detained by CBI after accepted Rs 40,000 bribe

Two employees of the Cantonment Council office in Kanpur were detained by the anti-corruption division of the Central Bureau of India (CBI). During early-morning raids on the office on Wednesday, detectives made the arrests.

It was found that the clerk cantonment board had requested a bribe of roughly Rs 40,000 when deciding how much a sanitation worker should receive in pension. The accused clerk and a class IV employee were both detained by the CBI after a raid.

The pension and fund documentation for Ramwati, a sweeper from the Cantt Board, were in the works when she retired. Dharmendra Kumar, the accused clerk, was employed by the Cantt Board in Kanpur and requested a bribe of Rs 40,000 in exchange for the work. In response to the complaint, the anti-corruption division of the CBI went to the office with the retiree and caught the suspect in the act.

The Cantt Board Vice President Lakhan Lal Omar said, ‘He got the information that accused Dharmendra, a clerk posted in the Cantonment Council office, was arrested for asking Rs 40 000 for determining the pension of a sanitation worker.’