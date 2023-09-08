Actor Danny Masterson from ‘That ’70s Show’ sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping two women

Actor Danny Masterson, known for his role in “That ’70s Show,” received a 30-year to life prison sentence from Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday. This sentence came after hearing statements from the victims, shedding light on the trauma they endured and the lasting suffering caused by these distressing memories.

The 47-year-old Masterson, who had been in police custody since May, was present in court wearing a suit. Throughout the proceedings, he quietly observed the women who shared their statements without displaying any visible reaction.

One of the victims, whom Masterson was convicted of raping in 2003, said, “When you raped me, you stole from me. That’s what rape is, a theft of the spirit. You are pathetic, disturbed, and completely violent. The world is better off with you in prison.” Meanwhile, the other woman he assaulted noted that he “has not shown an ounce of remorse for the pain he caused” and expressed regret for not reporting him to the police sooner.

In December, an initial jury failed to reach verdicts on three counts of rape, resulting in a mistrial. Subsequently, prosecutors retried Masterson on all three counts earlier this year.

During the hearing, Masterson waived his right to speak before the sentence was handed down. There was no visible reaction from him or his family members sitting beside him when the judge delivered the decision. Masterson’s wife, actor Bijou Phillips, was tearful before the verdict was announced.

Judge Olmedo sentenced Masterson after rejecting a defense motion for a new trial, which had been argued earlier that day. The sentence imposed was the maximum allowed by law.

Masterson will become eligible for parole after serving 25 1/2 years, but he may remain in prison for life. Speaking to Masterson before announcing the sentence, Judge Olmedo emphasized, “Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s voice and choice. One way or another, you will have to come to terms with your prior actions and their consequences.”