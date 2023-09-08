Bopanna, Grand Slam’s Oldest Finalist Ever!

In a remarkable display of skill and tenacity, Rohan Bopanna from India and his Australian partner, Matthew Ebden, secured their place in the US Open final after a convincing straight-set victory over the formidable French duo of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut. This dynamic sixth-seeded Indo-Australian pairing, who had previously reached the Wimbledon Championships’ semifinals earlier this year, demonstrated their prowess on the hard court major by clinching a 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 triumph in the semifinals.

Bopanna, at the age of 43, not only advanced to the final but also etched his name in the annals of tennis history. He became the oldest player in the Open era to reach a Grand Slam final, surpassing the previous record held by Canada’s Daniel Nestor, who achieved this feat at the age of 43 years and four months. Remarkably, it was the US Open where Bopanna made his first-ever Major final appearance back in 2010, alongside his Pakistani partner Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi.

Looking ahead to the final showdown, Bopanna and Ebden are poised to face the winners of the other semifinal clash, which features the American pair of Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury and the Croatian-American duo of Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek. The stage is set at the iconic Louis Armstrong stadium for what promises to be a thrilling championship match.

Notably, Bopanna’s journey in the mixed doubles event came to an end with a second-round defeat alongside his Indonesian partner, Aldila Sutjiadi. Nonetheless, his remarkable run in the men’s doubles division at the US Open continues to captivate fans and reaffirm his status as a true stalwart of the sport.