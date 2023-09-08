EU eagerly anticipates African Union’s permanent membership in G20

The European Union expressed its anticipation of welcoming the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 during the upcoming summit in New Delhi. European Council President Charles Michel conveyed this message at a media briefing ahead of the G20 summit hosted by India. He emphasized the EU’s support for the African Union’s inclusion in the G20, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pitch for full membership for the AU at the summit.

The proposal to grant the African Union full membership in the G20 was formally included in the draft communique for the summit following discussions during the G-20 Sherpas meeting held in July. The African Union comprises 55 member states representing the African continent. The decision on this proposal will be finalized during the G-20 summit.

Regarding the Ukraine crisis, Michel strongly condemned Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, stating that the EU continues to support Ukraine and its President’s peace formula to resolve the crisis. There were discussions about the ability of the G20 to issue a leaders’ declaration given differences over the Ukraine conflict, with negotiations ongoing.