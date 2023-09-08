Famous Kalka-Shimla railway line set to restart operations from October 1

The Kalka-Shimla narrow gauge railway, a UNESCO world heritage site with a history spanning 120 years, is anticipated to resume operations on October 1. The services had been suspended due to extensive damage at 352 locations following heavy rainfall-induced flash floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh.

This renowned toy train traverses a 96-kilometer track, passing through 18 stations, 102 tunnels, and 988 bridges, providing passengers with breathtaking views of valleys adorned with pine, oak, and deodar trees for most of the journey. Repair work commenced in July to address the damages, with 327 locations already restored, while work is ongoing at the remaining 25. A critical section between the Jutogh and Summer Hill stations near Shimla was washed away, prompting the reconstruction of a bridge.

On July 8, the tracks were obstructed at 135 points by mudslides, boulders, and trees, and further damage occurred in mid-August due to heavy rains. The Railways Ministry allocated Rs 15 crore for the repair and restoration of the track. This railway line received UNESCO World Heritage status in 2008 due to its scenic route, winding from Kalka in Haryana at an elevation of 2,152 feet above sea level to Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, at 6,808 feet.