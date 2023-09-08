Former trade adviser of Donald Trump Peter Navarro convicted of contempt of Congress

Former trade adviser to Donald Trump, Peter Navarro, has been found guilty of contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Navarro becomes the second ex-Trump aide to face prosecution for not cooperating with the committee, with Steve Bannon facing two contempt counts. Bannon’s case is currently under appeal.

During closing arguments on Thursday (September 7), prosecutors informed the jury that Navarro had “made a choice” not to comply with a February 2022 subpoena. Justice Department attorney Elizabeth Aloi argued that the government can only function when people follow the rules and should be held accountable if they don’t.

“The subpoena – it is not hard to understand,” she said, adding that Navarro knew “what he was required to do and when he was required to do it.” Navarro’s attorney, Stanley Woodward, countered that the subpoena was not straightforward and failed to specify where in the Capitol complex Navarro was supposed to appear for his deposition.

Woodward further argued that prosecutors had not proven that Navarro willfully failed to comply with the subpoena, suggesting that his non-compliance resulted from an accident or mistake, a claim not substantiated by the prosecutors.

“Do we know that his failure to comply beyond reasonable doubt wasn’t the result of accident, inadvertence, or mistake?” Woodward asked. “Why didn’t the government present evidence to you about where Dr. Navarro was or what he was doing on the day when the deposition was scheduled? Something stinks,” he added.

In response, Prosecutor John Crabb questioned the significance of Navarro’s whereabouts, saying, “Who cares where he was? What matters is where he wasn’t.” Crabb repeatedly referred to Navarro as “that man” while pointing at him, telling the jury, “that man thinks he is above the law.”

During the proceedings, Navarro reacted strongly, at times laughing, shaking his head, or throwing up his hand. Eventually, Woodward whispered something to his client, and the two stood together quietly for the rest of the hearing.

The jury paid close attention during closing arguments, and Navarro stood directly with his hands clasped, intently observing the jurors.

After the verdict, Navarro told the media, “I said from the beginning this was going to the Supreme Court. I am willing to go to prison to settle this issue.”