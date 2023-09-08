Gulf country bans expats from changing work permit details

Kuwait City: The Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) in Kuwait has introduced new regulations for changing work permits of expats. The authority banned the amendment of data on work permits for expatriates.

According to the Public Authority for Manpower, work permit data for expats, including name, date of birth, and nationality, can no longer be changed without following a specific procedure. If the employer wishes to do so, he must apply for the visa cancellation service for the worker he wants to bring, within two weeks from the date of issuance, through the Sahel service, and then visit the Ministry of Interior to amend the worker’s data and apply for a new permit.

Sources from PAM affirmed that this approach is based on joint coordination between PAM and the Ministry of Interior. The new regulation is aimed to prevent any manipulations that were previously carried out by some to defraud and bring in some workers of nationalities whose recruitment permits have been suspended since a long period or during the past period.

Meanwhile, PAM launched a new electronic service to cancel an entry visa for an expatriate worker by entering PAM’s electronic forms portal, selecting the expatriate worker icon, clicking on ‘Cancel Work Visa’, registering the application data, and submitting a data validation declaration.