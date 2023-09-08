How maternal nutrition plays a pivotal role in reducing the risk of birth defects

The nutrition of expectant mothers plays a vital role in reducing the risk of birth defects, underscoring its significance in prenatal care. The nutrients a pregnant woman consumes are the foundational elements for her baby’s development, and deficiencies can result in severe congenital abnormalities. Furthermore, a well-balanced diet helps pregnant women reduce the likelihood of developing gestational diabetes and other metabolic conditions that can contribute to birth defects and pregnancy complications.

In an exclusive interview with WION, Ms Divya Malik, Senior Nutritionist at Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital, Chirag Enclave, New Delhi, emphasized the pivotal role of maternal nutrition in a healthy pregnancy. She stated, “Maternal nutrition is the cornerstone of a healthy pregnancy. Ensuring that expectant mothers receive proper nutrients and maintain a well-balanced diet can significantly reduce the risk of birth defects and promote the well-being of both the mother and her baby. It highlights the importance of prenatal education and healthcare to support mothers in making informed dietary choices during this critical period.”

Dr Nishi Singh, Head of Fertility at Prime IVF, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the importance of maternal nutrition in a successful pregnancy. She stressed that every morsel of food a pregnant woman consumes contributes to the development of the fetus. A well-balanced diet rich in essential nutrients is indispensable for providing a strong start and lowering the risk of birth defects.

Here are several key reasons why maternal nutrition is of paramount importance in preventing birth defects:

Proper Growth: Maternal nutrition is critical for ensuring the healthy growth of the baby. Inadequate maternal nutrition can result in low birth weight and preterm birth, both of which increase the risk of birth defects.

Healthy Lifestyle Choices: Proper nutrition often aligns with other healthy lifestyle choices, such as abstaining from smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and illicit drug use. These behaviors can contribute to birth defects and are best avoided during pregnancy.

Maternal Health: Maternal nutrition affects not only the baby’s health but also the mother’s well-being. A healthy mother is better equipped to carry a pregnancy to full term and provide optimal conditions for her baby’s development.

Immune System Support: A well-balanced diet strengthens the mother’s immune system, reducing the likelihood of infections during pregnancy. Infections like rubella and cytomegalovirus can cause birth defects if contracted during pregnancy.

Dr Nisha further emphasized the importance of a balanced diet, including fruits, vegetables, lean meats, whole grains, and essential nutrients like folate, iron, calcium, and omega-3 fatty acids. Prenatal vitamins can help compensate for nutritional deficiencies. These nutrients are critical for the proper growth of the baby’s organs and systems, particularly during the first trimester when the risk of birth defects is highest. Low-impact exercises, such as swimming or walking, can help maintain physical health, but consultation with a doctor is advisable before starting any fitness regimen.