North Korea launches its first ‘tactical nuclear attack submarine’ built as part of its plan to strengthen naval force

On Friday, North Korea announced the launch of its inaugural “tactical nuclear attack submarine,” marking a significant step in its plan to reinforce its naval capabilities, as reported by the state news agency KCNA.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presided over the unveiling ceremony on Wednesday, affirming that this new submarine is part of their broader strategy to enhance the nuclear capabilities of their Navy in the future, according to KCNA.

The submarine, named the Hero Kim Kun Ok, marks the start of a new phase in strengthening North Korea’s naval forces, per the KCNA report. Kim emphasized that this submarine would serve as a core component of their underwater offensive capabilities.

This year has seen North Korea conduct an unprecedented number of weapons tests, including a failed attempt to place a spy satellite in orbit last month. In response, Washington and Seoul have increased their defense cooperation, holding joint military exercises involving U.S. strategic assets and advanced stealth aircraft.

The submarine’s launch was celebrated with a festive ceremony, complete with confetti and balloons. Kim underscored the strategic and tactical importance of continuously modernizing their naval forces and advancing the future nuclear weaponization of their Navy.

During an inspection of the submarine, Kim highlighted the urgency of arming their navy with nuclear weapons, urging the swift transfer of underwater and surface vessels equipped with tactical nuclear weapons to the Navy.

Ankit Panda from the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace suggested that the submarine may be intended for the navalized version of the KN23, a short-range submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) known to be capable of delivering a compact nuclear warhead.

Tal Inbar, a senior research fellow at the Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance, noted the substantial size of the submarine’s sail and speculated that it could potentially accommodate both cruise and ballistic missiles. He also suggested that it may not be long before the submarine is used to launch missiles, hinting at its dual role capabilities.

North Korea’s announcement of this tactical nuclear attack submarine underscores its ongoing efforts to bolster its military capabilities, raising concerns within the international community.