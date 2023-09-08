Puthuppally Bypoll: Clash Erupts as DYFI and Youth Congress Activists Face Off in Manarcadu

Following the announcement of the Puthuppally bypoll results, a clash erupted between activists from the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and the Youth Congress in Manarcadu. The situation escalated quickly, prompting the District police chief and the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP) to rush to the scene, deploying additional police personnel in an attempt to restore peace.

As tensions flared, central forces were also called in for assistance. Reports indicate that police resorted to a lathicharge to disperse the violent activists. The Youth Congress alleged that DYFI members initiated the violence, targeting their activists who were peacefully celebrating Chandy Oommen’s victory in the bypoll. They claimed that DYFI activists not only assaulted Congress members but also ordinary citizens. Injured individuals from the stone pelting incidents were swiftly transported to the hospital.

Simultaneously, the DYFI leveled accusations against Youth Congress activists, asserting that they had pelted stones at the homes of DYFI members. Prominent leaders such as V T Balram, the Youth Congress leader, KPCC vice president V T Balram, and Youth Congress general secretary Rahul Mamkoottathil arrived at the scene to condemn the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPM for the violence. They argued that the CPM was fanning unnecessary tensions, particularly as the bypoll results had reflected public sentiment against the LDF government.

According to Manorama News, the clash erupted shortly after Chandy Oommen, who emerged victorious in the bypoll, departed from Manarcadu following a temple visit. It was reported that DYFI activists confronted Youth Congress members who were accompanying Chandy Oommen, resulting in further confrontations.