Renowned Tamil Actor-Director Marimuthu Sadly Passes Away

On Friday, the South Indian Artists Association confirmed the unfortunate passing of the esteemed Tamil actor-director G Marimuthu, who succumbed to a cardiac arrest. The news of his demise has sparked an outpouring of condolences for the 57-year-old artist.

According to a social media post by Nadigar Sangam (South Indian Artists Association), Marimuthu experienced discomfort while dubbing for a Tamil TV serial, leading to his immediate hospitalization. Marimuthu’s directorial credits include two notable films, ‘Kannum Kannum’ and ‘Pulivaal,’ both featuring the well-known actor Prasanna.

In a heartfelt tribute, Prasanna expressed his deep sorrow, saying, “Deeply shattered to know the passing away of director G Marimuthu. We did #KannumKannum and #Pulivaal together. We had a brother-like bond. We agreed to disagree on many. His life wasn’t easy at all. As an actor finally, he was doing very well. He should’ve been there for a while longer. Sad. Rip.”

Marimuthu had recently transitioned into acting, appearing in numerous movies and tele-serials. His demise has led to condolences from various quarters, including Sun Pictures, actors Radhikaa Sarathkumar, M Sasikumar, Arun Vijay, and many others.