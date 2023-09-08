Resort Complies with Land Rules, Eligible for Operation with Homestay Permit: Kuzhalnadan

Mathew Kuzhalnadan MLA, who has recently faced allegations of “unauthorized construction and benami fraud” concerning his Chinnakanal resort in Idukki, addressed these claims through a Facebook video posted on Thursday.

Titled “Let the people judge the facts,” Kuzhalnadan refuted the allegations from his property, Kapitan Bungalow. He explained, “There are four buildings on this property, three of which were purchased at a 90-95 per cent completion stage. Since the acquisition, not a single new building has been constructed here. I am being accused of violating Land Assignment Rules by building a resort in Chinnakanal.”

Kuzhalnadan emphasized that the existing structures on the property have remained unchanged since his purchase three years ago. He clarified, “Apart from some interior maintenance and the construction of a protective wall after a portion collapsed, no new structures have been added.”

He also asserted that the property adheres to current Land Assignment Rules, stating, “We applied for a residential permit, and legally, only residential buildings can be constructed on Patta land. However, if the owner possesses a homestay permit, there is no hindrance to using it as a resort or tourist center.”

Regarding the construction of the partially completed buildings, Kuzhalnadan explained, “Since 2015, property owners have required a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for construction. Two of the buildings on this property have NOCs, and an application has been submitted for the third. These buildings will only be used once the government grants permission.”

In response to benami allegations, Kuzhalnadan clarified that his resort’s partners are two Pathanamthitta natives and not benamis. He extended an invitation to the CPM to investigate their backgrounds as well.