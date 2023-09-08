Security Breach: Youth Locks Cheruthoni Dam’s High Mast Lights

A security lapse at Cheruthoni Dam has raised concerns, as a young individual was discovered placing locks on the bolts securing high mast lights and tampering with the rope used for shutter operation. Idukki police responded promptly, registering an FIR against the accused under sections of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

CI Satheesh Kumar S disclosed that, upon reviewing CCTV footage, it was revealed that the individual, who possessed a visitor pass, affixed locks to 11 high mast lights at the dam on July 22, around 3:05 pm. The breach in security was detected by maintenance personnel during their routine checks at the dam on September 4. Subsequently, an FIR was filed based on the Kerala State Electricity Board’s (KSEB) complaint, invoking sections 3(a) and 2(8)d of the Official Secrets Act.

Although the incident may not have posed immediate severe security threats, authorities are treating it with utmost seriousness. CI Satheesh Kumar S emphasized the importance of a thorough investigation, given the dam’s high-security status. The safety and security of such critical infrastructure remain paramount concerns.