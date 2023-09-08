Tecno launches Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Tecno launched its Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition in India. This is a special version of the same handset that was launched in India in March. The new version has been unveiled in commemoration of ISRO’s successful Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission.

The 16GB + 128GB RAM storage model of Tecno Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition is priced at Rs. 11,999 . It will be available for purchase starting September 15, while pre-orders are now open. The smartphone will be available via online stores as well offline retail channels.

To recall, the Tecno Spark 10 Pro comes equipped with a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. It houses a 50-megapixel dual camera, with two LED flashes. The new version of the smartphone will be available for purchase starting next week, while pre-orders have already begun.

The Tecno Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a 270Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, with 16GB RAM and 128GB expendable storage. It runs on Android-13 based HiOS 12.6.

It is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual camera setup, while there is a 32-megapixel AI lens for selfie and video calls. The Tecno Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition is backed by a 5,000mAh Li-Po battery, which can be up to 50 percent in just 40 minutes.