UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives at G20 Summit

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in India for the G20 Leaders Summit set to commence on Saturday. Accompanied by his wife Akshata Murthy, Sunak was greeted at the airport by Union Minister Ashwini Choubey, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis, and senior diplomats. They expressed appreciation for the traditional dance performances held in their honor at the airport.

During his three-day visit, Sunak is scheduled to engage in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a prior interview with PTI, Sunak, the first Indian-origin prime minister of Britain, emphasized the significance of the UK-India relationship, stating that it will shape the future of both nations, even more so than it is currently shaping the present.