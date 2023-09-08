Vote counting initiated for Dumri by-election in Jharkhand

Vote counting commenced a little after 8 am on Friday for the Dumri assembly by-election in Jharkhand’s Giridih district. The delay, approximately 10 minutes, was due to the completion of official procedures and heavy rainfall in the area. The by-election took place on September 5, with a 64.84 percent voter turnout out of a total of 2.98 lakh eligible voters. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of JMM MLA Jagarnath Mahto, the state’s Education Minister, in April, who had held the seat since 2004.

The JMM has nominated Mahto’s wife Bebi Devi as the candidate of the INDIA bloc, while the AJSU Party has chosen Yashoda as the NDA candidate. The ruling coalition is confident about retaining the seat due to the emotional sentiment surrounding Mahto’s demise. The NDA, on the other hand, has focused its campaign on criticizing the JMM-led government’s alleged failures in the state. AIMIM, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, has also fielded a candidate in the seat, with a main contest between JMM and the AJSU Party. Owaisi himself campaigned for the AIMIM candidate, Md Abdul Mobin Rizvi, aiming to establish a foothold in the state.