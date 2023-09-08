WhatsApp’s Latest Trap: How Cybercriminals Tempt Users

Despite increased scrutiny and repeated warnings from cyber watchdogs and law enforcement, online fraud continues to thrive. A new threat has emerged in the realm of WhatsApp, where cybercriminals are employing casual messages to deceive users. While previous scams were often attempted through Facebook or Messenger, the latest modus operandi involves sending messages on WhatsApp, often posing as acquaintances and offering enticing freebies.

Users must exercise caution when responding to unfamiliar numbers, especially those from abroad, who initiate contact with a simple ‘Hi.’ The use of software and apps that harvest phone numbers from social media platforms and online shopping websites has exacerbated the issue. Additionally, phone numbers provided at physical stores are being leaked on a large scale, according to warnings from the police cyber wing.

The video-call scam, previously associated with Messenger, has now extended its reach to WhatsApp. Unsuspecting individuals fall prey to this trap when they answer video calls from unknown numbers, sometimes leading to blackmail attempts involving compromising photos.

The typical modus operandi begins with fraudsters sending ‘Hi’ messages on WhatsApp, often accompanied by links to seemingly amusing incidents. Clicking on these links grants the fraudsters access to the target’s phone camera and microphone, even allowing them to manipulate the images in the gallery. Such unauthorized access can lead to privacy breaches and blackmail incidents, which are on the rise.

Keralites have suffered financial losses due to scams, including part-time job offers via WhatsApp and trading fraud involving the immediate resale of goods at a profit. Recently, a trader in Thiruvananthapuram lost Rs 45 lakh in a trading scam, prompting the cyber wing to launch an investigation.

Over 400 cases related to these types of fraud have been registered, with culprits operating both from abroad and specific locations within Indian states like Haryana and Jharkhand, known for their connection to such crimes.