Tropical pancake recipe for you:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup all-purpose flour

– 2 tablespoons sugar

– 1 teaspoon baking powder

– 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

– 1/4 teaspoon salt

– 1 cup buttermilk

– 1 large egg

– 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

– 1/2 cup diced pineapple

– 1/2 cup diced mango

– 1/4 cup shredded coconut

– Cooking oil or butter for greasing the pan

Instructions:

1. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

2. In another bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, egg, and melted butter.

3. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir until just combined. Be careful not to overmix; it’s okay if there are a few lumps.

4. Gently fold in the diced pineapple, diced mango, and shredded coconut.

5. Heat a griddle or non-stick skillet over medium heat and lightly grease it with cooking oil or butter.

6. Pour 1/4 cup portions of the pancake batter onto the hot griddle for each pancake.

7. Cook until bubbles form on the surface of the pancakes, then flip and cook until golden brown on both sides.

8. Remove from the griddle and keep warm.

9. Serve your tropical pancakes with maple syrup, extra fruit, or a dusting of powdered sugar, as desired.