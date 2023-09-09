Neymar Shines, Brazil Dominates Bolivia in World Cup Qualifier

Brazil showcased their football prowess in their 2026 World Cup qualifiers opener, defeating Bolivia 5-1 on home turf. The highlight of the match was Neymar’s exceptional performance, who, at 31 years old and now playing for Saudi side Al-Hilal, overcame a missed penalty in the first half to score two crucial goals in the 61st and 93rd minutes. With these goals, Neymar cemented his legacy as Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with an impressive tally of 79 goals.

Pele, the legendary Brazilian footballer, acknowledged Neymar’s achievement with a congratulatory message on his official social media account, saying, “Congratulations Neymar for surpassing the King in goals for Brazil. Surely Pele is applauding you today!” This gesture from Pele added to the significance of Neymar’s record-breaking feat.

Real Madrid’s Rodrygo also made a significant contribution to Brazil’s victory, scoring two goals. His first came in the 24th minute, and the second was a result of a brilliant through ball from Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes in the 52nd minute, further solidifying Brazil’s lead.

Rodrygo expressed his elation, stating, “It really is a very special day…Neymar is my idol, being able to help him become the top scorer will stay with me forever,” during an interview with Brazilian broadcaster TV Globo.

Raphinha, a replacement for Antony in the Brazilian squad, quickly made an impact, scoring in the opening seconds of the second half. He capitalized on Neymar’s pass, finding the net with a shot at the far post, extending Brazil’s lead to 2-0.

Bolivia managed to secure a consolation goal, with Victor Abrego unleashing a powerful shot in the 78th minute.

Looking ahead, Brazil aims to maintain their strong form as they prepare to face Peru in the second round of CONMEBOL qualifiers on Tuesday.

In another qualifier match, Uruguay started their campaign on a positive note by defeating Chile 3-1 at home. This victory marked a significant moment for former Leeds United coach Marcelo Bielsa, securing his first official win at the helm of the Chilean national team.