Terrorist wanted by India shot dead in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

Srinagar: A top terrorist wanted by Indian agencies was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in a mosque in Rawalkot, Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. The dead terrorist Riyaz Ahmad alias Abu Qasim was the commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) .

Riyaz Ahmad was one of the main conspirators behind the Dhangri terror attack on January 1. 7 people died, while 13 were injured in the attack. Riyaz Ahmad was a resident of Jammu and he exfiltrated across the border in 1999. Ahmad mostly operated from the Lashkar-e-Taiba base camp in Muridke but had recently shifted to Rawalakot.

This was the fourth such killing of a top terrorist commander operating from across the border this year. Earlier in March, Bashir Ahmad Peer alias Imtiyaz Alam, a top commander of the banned Hizbul Mujahideen was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi. In February, former Al-Badr Mujahideen commander Syed Khalid Raza was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in karachi. Aijaz Ahmad Ahangar,a top commander of Islamic State, was found dead in Afghanistan’s Kunar Province earlier this year.