Asia Cup Super 4: Pakistan Chooses to Bowl First; Bumrah and Rahul Back

In the Asia Cup Super Four match held on Sunday, Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, won the toss and elected to put India in to bat. This decision came with India making a couple of key changes to their lineup. Jasprit Bumrah took the place of Mohammed Shami, while K L Rahul stepped in for Shreyas Iyer, who was sidelined due to a back spasm.

Pakistan entered the match with an unchanged XI, following their convincing seven-wicket victory against Bangladesh in the opening match. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka, who also secured a win against Bangladesh, had two points in their tally. It’s worth noting that the Pakistan-India group match had been abandoned due to rain the previous week.

Looking ahead, India’s schedule includes matches against Sri Lanka on Tuesday and Bangladesh on Thursday. The lineups for both teams in this highly anticipated encounter were as follows:

**Pakistan:** Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

**India:** Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.