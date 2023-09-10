Bus accident in Pakistan claims six lives, injures 50

In Pakistan’s Punjab province, a tragic incident occurred as an overloaded speeding bus, transporting Christian pilgrims to a religious gathering, overturned while making a turn, resulting in a devastating outcome. The accident took place in Sheikhupura, approximately 50 kilometers away from Lahore. Initial reports indicate that at least six individuals lost their lives, and a staggering 50 others suffered injuries.

The ill-fated bus was en route to the National Marian Shrine in Mariamabad for the religious gathering when the accident unfolded at Khanka Dogran, Sheikhupura. Immediate response teams, including police and rescue officials, rushed to the scene and promptly transported the injured to nearby hospitals. Tragically, six passengers succumbed to their injuries on-site, while five individuals remain in critical condition. It was noted that the bus, designed to carry 60 passengers, was overloaded, and the driver lost control of the speeding vehicle while negotiating a turn.

Punjab’s caretaker chief minister, Mohsin Naqvi, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in this tragic accident and instructed health authorities to provide the best possible care to the injured. The National Marian Shrine in Mariamabad holds an annual pilgrimage for the feast of the Nativity of Mary since 1949, making it a significant religious site. Tragically, road accidents are a frequent occurrence in Pakistan, leading to a substantial loss of life on a regular basis.