CBI Report Reveals Plot to Trap Chandy; Ganesh Kumar’s Role Exposed

The recent Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) report has shed new light on the solar-scam related allegations surrounding former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. It appears that the report not only exonerates Chandy but also hints at a deeper conspiracy to tarnish the reputation of Congress leaders.

The CBI report, which absolved Chandy of any wrongdoing, was officially accepted by the Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate approximately a week ago. This report was submitted by the Thiruvananthapuram branch of the CBI. The case in question revolved around accusations that Chandy had sexually abused the primary accused in the infamous solar scam, which sent shockwaves through the United Democratic Front Government led by Chandy over a decade ago.

Within the report, based on statements gathered by the CBI, there are references to the involvement of former Minister K B Ganesh Kumar and his relative Saranya Manoj. Furthermore, it explores the dealings of a controversial middleman, who had previously remained largely unknown.

Remarkably, the report reveals that the woman complainant had drafted not just one but four additional letters beyond the original, all in an apparent attempt to implicate political figures in the case.

The prime witness in this case, the complainant’s driver, affirmed to the CBI that the controversial intermediary had facilitated her meeting with CPM leader Pinarayi Vijayan a mere three days after he assumed office as the Chief Minister in 2021.

Surprisingly, the initial letter written by the complainant while she was incarcerated did not originally contain Oommen Chandy’s name or any reference to him. The CBI investigation found that this name was later inserted into the letter.

Additionally, the statement given to the CBI suggests that when the complainant was in jail due to a separate case, Ganesh Kumar had dispatched an aide to secure possession of the letter. Saranya Manoj corroborated this detail in her statement.

Saranya Manoj’s statement to the CBI highlights that the middleman, who emerged at this stage, was entrusted with two of the letters. It appears that this intermediary played a pivotal role in encouraging the complainant to pursue the case further, with the goal of reaching the Chief Minister and transferring the case to the CBI prior to the 2021 Assembly elections.

Significantly, the CBI’s investigation did not yield any concrete evidence supporting the complainant’s claim of being sexually abused at the Cliff House, the Chief Minister’s residence.

Furthermore, the report discloses that the complainant had approached politician P C George to act as a witness in the sexual abuse case. However, in his statement to the CBI, George categorically denied having witnessed any such alleged sexual abuse.