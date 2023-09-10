Chandrababu Naidu appeared in court, claimed CBI illegally arrested him

N. Chandrababu Naidu, the head of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and a former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, was in a Vijayawada courtroom for the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Sunday morning amid heavy security. This was immediately followed by his arrest the day before in connection with a purported corruption investigation. Siddarth Luthra, a well-known Supreme Court attorney, led Naidu’s legal defence, assisted by a committed group of attorneys.

Senior TDP leaders and party members were in attendance in the courtroom in Vijayawada to demonstrate their support for the party’s leader.

There were many turns and turns in the saga building up to this court appearance. Naidu was taken to the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada at 3:40 am for a series of medical examinations. This came after a gruelling 10-hour interrogation session the day before at the Kunchanapalli office of the Criminal Investigation Department’s Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Naidu has made some significant accusations, stating that the CB CID held him for an absurd seven hours without cause. He claimed that on September 8th, his bus had been encircled, rendering him immobile. Although his arrest was said to have taken place at 11 p.m., the official records only showed a formal arrest at 6 a.m. Naidu was also transported to the CB CID office in Mangalagiri without appearing in court.

before light of these circumstances, Naidu’s legal team moved quickly to request prompt production before a court; a hearing on this motion is soon to be held before the Vijayawada court. Except for Naidu’s legal counsel, CB CID officers, and state government representatives, the courtroom is now completely empty. As the case develops, it is receiving a lot of attention and generating concerns about how Naidu was detained and arrested.