Chandrababu Naidu imprisoned for 14 days without bail in corruption case

An Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court sentenced former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to 14 days of judicial confinement on Sunday in connection with the corruption case brought against him. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) detained him on Saturday after alleging that he was instrumental in the Rs 371 crore Andhra Pradesh skill development fraud case.

The case relates to the establishment of the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) in 2014, which had the goal of creating relationships between educational institutions and businesses like Kia in the Anantapur district and educating unemployed youngsters. Investigators claimed that the leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) served as the ‘principal conspirator’ and committed a Rs 371 crore scam by using the APSSDC as a front.

From 2014 to 2019, Chandrababu Naidu served as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. The Andhra Pradesh government collaborated with German engineering behemoth Siemens for the APSSDC project while he was the chief minister. Six centres of excellence were to be established, according to Siemens.

Even though Siemens had not contributed any money to the project, the state government nonetheless released Rs 371 crore for it.

The relevant IPC laws, including laws 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing handover of property), and 465 (forgery), were used to arrest the former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, the Prevention of Corruption Act was used against him by the Andhra Pradesh CID.