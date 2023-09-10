Delhi G20 Summit Wraps Up: PM Modi Passes Ceremonial Gavel to Brazilian President

The G20 Leaders’ Summit in 2023 came to a close on Sunday, marked by the symbolic transfer of the G20 presidency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi gracefully passed the gavel to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who commended India for advocating the concerns of emerging economies.

During the concluding session, Prime Minister Modi presented the ceremonial gavel to President Lula da Silva, along with his best wishes for Brazil’s upcoming presidency. Brazil is set to officially assume the G20 presidency on December 1 of this year.

In his address on this significant occasion, President Lula da Silva extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Modi and expressed his gratitude to India for its dedication to raising topics relevant to emerging economies. Additionally, he emphasized key G20 priorities such as social inclusion, the battle against hunger, the transition to clean energy, and sustainable development.

Lula da Silva went on to highlight the need for a revamped UN Security Council, advocating for the inclusion of new developing countries as permanent and non-permanent members to restore its political influence. He also underscored the importance of greater representation for emerging nations at institutions like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).