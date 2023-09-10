Delicious and Healthy Chia Pudding Recipe

Simple Chia Pudding recipe:

Ingredients:

– 1/4 cup chia seeds

– 1 cup milk (dairy or non-dairy like almond, coconut, or soy)

– 1-2 tablespoons sweetener (honey, maple syrup, agave nectar, or sugar)

– 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract (optional)

– Fresh fruits, berries, or nuts for topping (optional)

Instructions:

1. In a bowl, combine chia seeds, milk, sweetener, and vanilla extract (if using).

2. Stir well to ensure the chia seeds are evenly distributed and not clumping together.

3. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least 2-3 hours or overnight. During this time, the chia seeds will absorb the liquid and create a pudding-like consistency.

4. After the pudding has set, give it a good stir to break up any clumps and make it smooth.

5. Serve the chia pudding in individual bowls or jars.

6. Top with your choice of fresh fruits, berries, or nuts for added flavor and texture.

7. Enjoy your homemade chia pudding as a healthy and delicious breakfast or snack!