G20 leaders visit Rajghat to honor Mahatma Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted G20 leaders at Rajghat on Sunday, a site where they will collectively honor Mahatma Gandhi. Among the early arrivals were United Nations Secretary General António Guterres and IMF head Kristalina Georgieva. Modi greeted these dignitaries with a traditional ‘angrakha’ welcome gesture.

After paying their respects to Mahatma Gandhi, the leaders will engage in a symbolic act of signing on the ‘Peace Wall’ located in the Leaders’ Lounge. This event serves as a testament to their commitment to promoting peace and harmony, aligning with Mahatma Gandhi’s principles of non-violence and unity.

