GoPro Hero 12 Black launched in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: GoPro launched its new action camera named GoPro Hero 12 Black in India. GoPro Hero 12 Black price in India starts at Rs. 45,000 for the standard variant. The Creators Edition will cost Rs. 65,000. The creator edition comes with the Media Mod, Light Mod, and the Volta grip. The GoPro Hero 12 Black can be purchased via major online and offline retailers in India starting September 13.

GoPro Hero 12 Black now comes with HyperSmooth 6.0 with AutoBoost. The Hero 12 Black now supports GP Log + LUTS alongside 10-bit colours. There is a new feature called Interval Photo, which can take timed photos from 0.5 seconds up to 120 seconds.

Users can connect their Bluetooth headphones to the GoPro and record audio, use voice commands wirelessly, and hear camera alerts. The GoPro Hero 12 Black supports up to four Bluetooth devices at a time.

The newly announced GoPro Hero 12 Black is equipped with the GP2 processor and uses a 1/1.9-inch sensor with 8:7 aspect ratio. The camera has a 2.27-inch touch display at the back, and a 1.4-inch non-touch display at the front. It continues to carry a 10m or 33ft waterproof rating without a case.