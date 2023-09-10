Gujarat woman beheads father-in-law, slices off genitalia for Rs 2 lakh

In Kheda, Gujarat, a woman has been detained on suspicion of killing her elderly father-in-law. She allegedly took this action because he wouldn’t pay her the Rs 2 lakh she needed to travel abroad. He claims that the accused daughter-in-law severely beat him and sliced off his privates.

The daughter-in-law confessed to the crime and admitted to the police that the 75-year-old dead frequently had sexual intercourse with her and offered her money in exchange for their illicit relationship. This information was provided to the police during an interview.

She further informed the authorities that she later made a man her Facebook friend and that she desired to travel abroad. According to the police, the accused had requested the father-in-law for money, but he had declined to give it to her. She then made the dramatic decision, according to the police.

After the dead was reported missing for almost three days, the situation was discovered. The older son then searched the residences of their Rajasthani relatives, but he was not there. However, the body was later discovered in the father-in-law’s closet in one of the house’s rooms.

Deputy Superintendent of Police of Nadiad Division VR Bajpai told India Today, ‘The dead body of Jagdish Sharma, who lived in Bhagat Ji’s Colony Kar area inside the city of Dakor, was found on September 5. The dead body was in a decomposed state. Therefore, his forensic report was done. A forensic post-mortem revealed that the deceased died due to injury to his head from a hard object and he also had wound marks on other parts of his body.’