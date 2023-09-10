Idukki Construction Worker Fatally Poisons Self Mixing Liquor and Battery Water

In a heart-wrenching incident that unfolded at a worksite in Thoprankudi, Idukki, a construction worker named M N Mohanan, aged 56 and hailing from Madathil house in Kavinpadi, Arakkulam, lost his life after consuming a deadly mixture of alcohol and battery water. The unfortunate event occurred during a lunch break on Friday afternoon, within the confines of the inverter room, where bottles of battery water and drinking water were stored.

The Murikkassery Police detailed the sequence of events, stating that Mohanan had inadvertently combined the battery water, which contained diluted Sulphuric Acid, with his liquor. In a desperate bid to rectify his mistake, he attempted to induce vomiting, but his condition deteriorated rapidly, with his blood pressure plummeting.

Immediate medical intervention was sought as Mohanan was first rushed to a private hospital in Thoprankudi and subsequently transferred to a Thodupuzha hospital. However, his condition continued to worsen, leading to his eventual transfer to Kottayam Medical College Hospital, where he tragically succumbed to his condition on Saturday morning.

Mohanan’s coworkers, who witnessed the fateful incident, provided crucial information to the police. Furthermore, a sample of the battery water was sent to a government chemical testing laboratory in Thiruvananthapuram for analysis.

Following post-mortem procedures at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital, Mohanan’s body was handed over to his grieving relatives. The Murikkassery Police have since registered a case for unnatural death, as the community mourns the loss of a valued member, emphasizing the need for increased safety measures in workplaces to prevent such tragic incidents from recurring.