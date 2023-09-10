India reports 68 fresh COVID-19 cases

India witnessed a daily increase of 68 new COVID-19 cases, with the active cases currently standing at 489, as per the latest data from the Union health ministry, which was updated on Sunday. The total death toll reached 5,32,027, as indicated in the 8 am update. India’s overall COVID-19 case count now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,97,710).

On a positive note, the number of individuals who have recovered from the disease has risen to 4,44,65,194, resulting in a national recovery rate of 98.81 percent, as reported on the health ministry’s website. The case fatality rate remains at 1.18 percent. Additionally, the ministry’s data indicates that a total of 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered throughout the country to date, reflecting ongoing efforts in the vaccination campaign.