Leading bank hikes fixed deposit interest rates

Thiruvananthapuram: Leading Regional Rural Bank (RRB) in Kerala, Kerala Gramin Bank (KGB) has hiked the interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs). The new interest rates will come into effect from Monday, September 11,2023.

Senior citizen will get an interest of 7.80% for fixed deposit of an amount lesser than Rs 1 crore for a period of 401 days. General public will get an interest of 7.30% for the same scheme. Senior citizen will get an interest of 8% for fixed deposit of an amount lesser than Rs 1 crore for a period up to 3 years. General public will get an interest rate of 7.50% for the same scheme.

Kerala Gramin Bank (KGB) is a Regional Rural Bank (RRB), headquartered at Malappuram in Kerala. The bank is jointly owned by Central and State Governments. The bank is sponsored by Canara Bank. It is under the ownership of Ministry of Finance , Government of India.