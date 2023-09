Xizang: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Xizang in Tibet on Sunday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the depth of the earthquake was 10 km.

No casualties have been reported so far. No damages have been detected as of now. Further details are awaited.