MP govt sanctions scheme to compensate mob lynching victims before polls

With just two months remaining until the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, the Shivraj Singh government has approved several significant initiatives during a state cabinet meeting. One of the key decisions is the implementation of the Mob Lynching Victim Compensation Scheme 2023, aiming to provide compensation to victims of mob lynching and rehabilitation support for their dependents.

Additionally, the state cabinet has decided to rename the “Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Awas Yojana” to the “Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Awas Yojana.” This program will extend housing assistance to eligible homeless families of all categories. When there is an increase in the construction unit cost for housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Rural, this scheme will adjust accordingly.

The cabinet has also raised the monthly honorarium for cooks involved in the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman Yojana, benefitting 2.10 lakh cooks. The honorarium has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000 per month, with additional budget allocations for the coming years.

Furthermore, guest teachers will see their monthly honorarium doubled, with varying increases for different classes of teachers. Lastly, as per an earlier announcement, cooking gas will be provided at a subsidized rate of Rs 450 to women with gas connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and Ladli Bahanas with non-PMUY gas connections during the month of Shravan, providing economic relief to beneficiaries.

In summary, the Madhya Pradesh government, in anticipation of Assembly elections, has greenlit various initiatives, including a compensation scheme for mob lynching victims, housing support, increased honorariums, and subsidized cooking gas.