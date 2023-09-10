No Indian citizen reported harmed in Morocco earthquake incident

The Embassy of India in Morocco has reported that as of now, there have been no indications of any Indian nationals being affected by the earthquake in Morocco, which has claimed the lives of more than 2,000 people. The embassy has advised all Indian citizens currently in Morocco to remain composed and adhere to the guidelines issued by local authorities.

The powerful earthquake, measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale, struck Morocco late on Friday, causing widespread devastation. The Moroccan Interior Ministry later confirmed that the earthquake had resulted in the tragic loss of 2,012 lives, with 2,059 individuals sustaining injuries, including 1,404 who are in critical condition.

In response to the earthquake’s aftermath, the Embassy of India in Rabat issued an advisory and assured that it was in contact with members of the Indian community in Morocco. The mission stated that, as of now, there have been no reports of Indian nationals being affected by the earthquake. They urged Indian citizens to stay calm and follow local authorities’ advisories and guidelines.

Additionally, the embassy provided a 24×7 helpline number for Indian nationals in Morocco to seek assistance if needed. The Indian government, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed deep sympathy for the earthquake’s victims and offered assistance to Morocco during this challenging time. The global community has rallied behind Morocco, and India stands ready to provide any possible support, as conveyed by Prime Minister Modi during the G20 summit in New Delhi.