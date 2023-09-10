PM Modi suggests virtual G20 session in late November

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proposed a virtual G20 session to be held around the end of November to review and discuss the suggestions and decisions made during the two-day leaders’ summit. During the final session of the G20 summit in New Delhi, Modi emphasized that India’s presidency of the G20 continues until November 30, allowing over two-and-a-half months for India to lead the group. He acknowledged the valuable input and suggestions provided by the leaders during the summit and stressed the responsibility of examining these suggestions for potential acceleration.

Modi’s proposal is to convene another G20 session virtually in November’s closing days, where the issues and agreements from the current summit can be reviewed comprehensively. He expressed his hope that all participants would join this upcoming session, and with that announcement, he officially concluded the G20 summit. In his closing remarks, Modi also invoked a Sanskrit shloka, offering prayers for hope and peace throughout the world.

At the concluding session, Modi symbolically handed over the gavel to Brazil, extending his best wishes as Brazil prepares to assume the presidency of the G20 on December 1, 2023, following India’s tenure.