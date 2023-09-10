Reserved Srinagar municipal wards for women

With the term of the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) concluding and municipal and ULB elections expected by year-end or early next year, Jammu and Kashmir has taken a step towards enhancing gender representation in local governance. Out of a total of 1,119 municipal wards in the region, 358 have been designated for women. The J&K’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has additionally recommended reserving 86 wards for SCs and 14 wards for STs based on population data. In both Srinagar and Jammu civic bodies, the highest count is 25 wards reserved for women. These measures aim to promote inclusivity and equitable representation in local government bodies.