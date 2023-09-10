Separate My Interviews from My Films, Urges Dhyan Sreenivasan

Dhyan Sreenivasan, known for his entertaining and candid interviews, has issued a unique warning—don’t judge his films based on these interviews. He emphasized the importance of relying on word-of-mouth for film recommendations. This revelation came during the ‘Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna’ press meet.

Dhyan shared his perspective, acknowledging that no filmmaker intends for their work to fail at the box office. He candidly referred to himself as a “part-time actor” and a “corona commitment,” expressing his initial uncertainty about securing film roles during the pandemic.

Despite his reservations, Dhyan signed on for several projects during that period, often collaborating with newcomers and production houses that approached him, including ‘Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna.’ He stressed that when a film flops, blame should be shared among the producer, director, and actor, as filmmaking is a collaborative effort.

Dhyan admitted to participating in films without a clear career plan, which led to some failures. However, he clarified that his motivation wasn’t to establish himself as an actor but rather to support his production house and continue working.

The pandemic boredom in 2020 prompted him to take on numerous film projects, both good and bad, with Dhyan providing candid assessments of their quality. He urged audiences not to judge his films based on his interviews and to rely on reliable reviews.

Dhyan revealed his intention to transition behind the camera after fulfilling his current commitments, expressing the desire to be a director. He observed the changing landscape of cinema and audience preferences, emphasizing the need to cater to youth-oriented films for success in theaters.

He discussed the generational gap in film preferences, noting that what appeals to one age group may not resonate with another. Dhyan highlighted the importance of identifying each film’s unique selling point and the need for compelling love stories and campus films to attract younger audiences.

In conclusion, Dhyan Sreenivasan shared his perspective on the evolving film industry and the importance of understanding audience demographics to create successful films.