To protest Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest, Jana Sena Party leader lying on road

According to a police official on Sunday, the Janasena party’s head Pawan Kalyan and its senior leader Nadendla Manohar have been placed in preventive detention by the Andhra Pradesh Police in the NTR district. He added that no charges have been brought against them and that they are being relocated to Vijayawada.

Kalyan sought to travel to Vijayawada to help the former chief minister after denouncing the TDP chief’s detention in a dawn raid in Nandyala on Saturday.

However, the police were able to prevent Kalyan’s special flight from departing from Hyderabad for Vijayawada, forcing the leader of the Janasena party to travel by land. On two separate occasions on Saturday, the NTR district obstructed Kalyan’s convoy, forcing him to disembark and walk towards Mangalagiri in Vijayawada.

Kalyan was forced to lay down on the road at Anumanchipalli after being prevented from travelling to Vijayawada. This forced the police to place him under arrest.

‘We have taken Kalyan and Manohar into preventive custody. We are taking them to Vijayawada,’ Nandigama Sub-Divisional Police Officer Janardhan Naidu said.

It is simply preventative custody, he said, so the pair won’t be brought before a judge.