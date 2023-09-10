Toyota unveils Hilux Hydrogen Fuel Cell EV: Details

Mumbai: Toyota has unveiled a prototype hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) in the UK. The prototype is based on the Hilux pickup truck. The carmaker plans to build 10 such prototypes for performance and feasibility studies.

The Toyota Hilux fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) is powered by the same powertrain technology as the Toyota Mirai sedan. It is equipped with three high-pressure hydrogen storage tanks that offer a range of up to 590 km. The electricity generated is stored in battery packs located in the loading bay of the pickup.

Also Read: Indigo to resume flight service to this country from November 1: Details

On the other hand, the Toyota Hilux offered in India is powered by a 2.8-litre turbocharged diesel engine that produces 201 bhp and 420 Nm with the manual gearbox and 500 Nm with automatic transmission. It was launched in March, this year. The Hilux is available in two trim levels: STD and High. The STD variant only has a manual gearbox option, but the High variant has both a manual and an automatic transmission. The vehicle’s price starts from Rs 30.40 lakh and goes up to Rs 37.9 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).