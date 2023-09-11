7 of family killed in road accident

Dibrugarh: In a tragic incident, 7 members of a family killed after their car collided head-on with a truck. The accident took place at Leptakatta area in Dibrugarh, Assam.

The family was travelling in a Toyota Innova when it collided with a truck carrying a Haryana number plate. According to the police, the victims were residents of Guwahati. The Assam police has started an investigation into the accident.

Earlier on September 5, 7persons died on the spot after the vehicle in which they were travelling collided with a mini Punjab body truck 5 at Kakopathar in Tinsukia district of Assam.