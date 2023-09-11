7 women killed as lorry rams into stationary van

Chennai: In a tragic incident, at least 7 women were killed after a speeding lorry rammed into a stationary mini-bus from the rear. The accident took place at Tirupathur district in Tamil Nadu.

The mini-bus, carrying 19 people, including 15 women, was returning from Dharmasala. The victims were seated on the roadside when the accident happened after the mini-bus’s tyre got punctured. However, others escaped as a team had gone to find a mechanic.

The deceased were identified as Meena, Settu, Deivanai, Devaki, Kalanithi, Savithri and Geetanjali.