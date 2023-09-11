8 detained by Tamil Nadu Police after DMK official attempted to be killed

While they were running from the scene of an alleged murder attempt on a DMK official, the Tamil Nadu Police detained eight people and seized two firearms near Viruthachalam.

The incident happened on Friday when 48-year-old Ilaiyaraja was allegedly attacked by a group of guys as he was leaving his farm and getting into his car. Ilaiyaraja allegedly received injuries after two people opened fire. According to reports, the DMK official was able to drive away from the crime scene after escaping the attack.

After assembling special teams and locating the miscreants in Gopurapuram, the police opened an investigation. Adalarasu and Pugazhenthi, who were allegedly in possession of the firearms, together with Vijayakumar, Surya, Venkatesan, Saravanan, Arun, and Satheeswaran, were identified as the accused.

The plan of attack was said to have been motivated by personal animosity between the family of Ilaiyaraja and Adalarasu and Pugazhenthi over Panchayat board elections, land deals, and village temple rites.

A private hospital in Chennai is caring for Ilaiyaraja.