Centre snubs reports, G20 venue inundated after rain as ‘exaggerated and misleading’

The Centre has rejected accusations that the G20 Leaders’ Summit location was severely damaged or flooded as a result of the rain in Delhi.

On Sunday, as Delhi awoke to showers, online debates over the second day of the G20 Leaders’ Summit started to circulate. The multi-national summit’s location allegedly became ‘flooded and water logged’ when heavy rains hit Delhi early on Sunday, according to opposition party members from the Congress and Trinamool Congress.

The press office of the central government has now responded to these charges and refuted them. According to the report, ‘minor water logging in the open area was swiftly cleared as pumps were put to use after overnight rains’ at the venue.

After receiving criticism from the Opposition for ‘clips and videos exposing’ the truth about the BJP-led Centre, the Centre clarified its position.

TMC’s Saket Gokhale wrote on X, formerly Twitter, ‘According to video by a journalist, the VENUE OF THE G20 SUMMIT has gotten flooded today due to rain. After spending Rs 4000 crore, THIS is the state of infrastructure. How much of these 4000 crores of G20 funds was embezzled by the Modi Government?’

Congress backed up flood claims made at the G20 location and declared, ‘India Mandapam was ready for the G20, but hollow development exposed it.’2,700 crore rupees were invested. One rainstorm was enough to remove the water.