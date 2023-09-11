Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm for second day in a row

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price remained unchanged in Kerala for second day in a row. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 43,880 per 8 gram. On Saturday, the yellow metal depreciated Rs 120 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading up by Rs 52 or 0.09% at Rs 58,950 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading at Rs 71,720 per kg, lower by Rs 157 or 0.22%. The October Gold futures had ended with losses of Rs 91 or 0.15% per 10 gram at Rs 58,907 on Friday while the silver futures closed lower at Rs 71,538, down by Rs 232 per kg or 0.32%. Gold futures are down 0.80% or by Rs 476 on the month-to-date basis while they have gained 7.05% or by Rs 3,881 on the year-to-date basis. As for silver futures, the declines are to the tune of 5.44% or Rs 4,119 in September while the gains this year stand at 3.10% or Rs 2,150.

On Comex, gold futures were trading at $1,946.60 per troy ounce, up by $3.90 or 0.20% while silver futures were at $23.300, higher by $0.126 or 0.540%. Price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,919.52 per ounce. Bullion lost 1% in the previous week. U.S. gold futures steadied at $1,943. Price of spot silver rose 0.2% to $22.95 per ounce, platinum was up 0.1% at $893.04 after a 7% decline last week and palladium edged 0.1% higher to $1,199.03.