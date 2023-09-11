Delhi government plans to proceed with city beautification beyond G20 Summit

Delhi cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj expressed their gratitude to the people of Delhi for their contribution to the success of the G20 Summit. They assured that the ongoing efforts to beautify the national capital will persist. Saurabh Bharadwaj, the Urban Development minister, explained that the Public Works Department (PWD), Urban Development (UD), and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will collaborate to maintain the city’s aesthetic appeal in the future.

Bharadwaj acknowledged the two crore residents of Delhi for their cooperation and emphasized that the beautification of Delhi during the G20 Summit was made possible through their tax contributions. He also mentioned that during the summit, people of Delhi had to adjust their routines, sometimes facing traffic disruptions. However, he reassured that various departments, including PWD, MCD, and UD, will continue working together to enhance the city’s beauty. PWD minister Atishi added that the city’s beautification process, including mechanical road sweeping and road washing, will persist, with potential support from the Delhi government in acquiring additional cleaning equipment if needed. She committed to personally inspect the areas where beautification work is scheduled to take place, starting immediately.